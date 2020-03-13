The Premier League has been suspended until at least 4 April due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The announcement on Thursday followed confirmation from UEFA that Champions League and Europa League fixtures were being suspended.

Leagues accross Europe are taking similar measures, with Spain's La Liga and Italy's Seria A already suspended.

The Premier League's announcement follows news that Arsenal's head coach Mikel Arteta and Chelsea player Callum Hudson-Odoi had tested positive for COVID-19.

Premier League

In the UK, the Premier League has suspended fixtures, along with the FA, the English Football League and the Women's Super League.

In a statement the league said it was "unanimously decided to suspend the Premier League with the intention of returning on 4 April, subject to medical advice and conditions at the time".

It intends to reschedule fixtures "when it is safe to do so".

UEFA competitions

Earlier on Friday, UEFA took the same decision, postponing all matches scheduled for next week.

"This includes the remaining UEFA Champions League, Round of 16 second leg matches scheduled on 17 and 18 March 2020; all UEFA Europa League, Round of 16 second leg matches scheduled on 19 March 2020; all UEFA Youth League, quarter-final matches scheduled on 17 and 18 March 2020," it said on its website.

The quarter-final draws for both senior competitions have also been postponed. Decisions on when the matches will take place are to be "communicated in due course".