Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta tests positive for COVID-19

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has tested positive for COVID-19, the club has announced.

In a statement on its website the Premier League club said its London Colney training centre has been closed after the manager received a positive COVID-19 result on Thursday evening.

The full first team squad is now expected to self-isolate as per Government guidelines.

Mikel Arteta said: “This is really disappointing but I took the test after feeling poorly. I will be at work as soon as I’m allowed.”

The club statement went on to say: "It is clear we will not be able to play some fixtures on their currently scheduled dates. We will update supporters who have tickets for forthcoming games with more information as soon as possible.

We are now working to trace any other people who have had recent close contact with Mikel. We will let them know what has happened and they should follow the NHS guidance which is likely to recommend self-isolation."

The Premier League announced it would hold an emergency meeting tomorrow in light of the news from Arsenal.

Some of Europe's top football leagues have already been suspended over coronavirus, including Italy's Seria A and Spain's La Liga.