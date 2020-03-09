Coronavirus: Italy becomes most affected country after China

The number of COVID-19 deaths spiked on Sunday, making Italy the worst affected country after China.

Italy's special commissioner for coronavirus, Angelo Borrelli, told reporters that 133 people had died in the past 24 hours bringing the death toll in Italy to 366.

The number of people who tested positive for COVID-19 had reached 6,387, Borrelli said.

This figure did not include the 622 people who have recovered or the 366 people who have died as a result of the viral outbreak, bringing the total cases in line with the Italian government authorities figure which is 7,375.

Italy’s total number of COVID-19 cases has crept past that of South Korea with the European country now becoming the country with the second-highest number of infections after China.

On Saturday, Italy announced that it would quarantine almost a quarter of its population in the country's north until April 3, including cities such as Milan and Venice. These are the most stringent restrictions outside of Chine since the beginning of the outbreak.

Meanwhile, AFP confirms that France has passed the threshold of a thousand people infected with COVID-19 on Sunday at 3 p.m. The death toll now stands at 19 dead and 1,126 confirmed cases, according to official figures.

France has banned any gathering of more than 1,000 people.

Other developments over the weekend