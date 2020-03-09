Coronavirus: Italy becomes most affected country after China

The number of COVID-19 deaths spiked on Sunday, making Italy the worst affected country after China.
Italy's special commissioner for coronavirus, Angelo Borrelli, told reporters that 133 people had died in the past 24 hours bringing the death toll in Italy to 366.
The number of people who tested positive for COVID-19 had reached 6,387, Borrelli said.
This figure did not include the 622 people who have recovered or the 366 people who have died as a result of the viral outbreak, bringing the total cases in line with the Italian government authorities figure which is 7,375.
Italy’s total number of COVID-19 cases has crept past that of South Korea with the European country now becoming the country with the second-highest number of infections after China.
On Saturday, Italy announced that it would quarantine almost a quarter of its population in the country's north until April 3, including cities such as Milan and Venice. These are the most stringent restrictions outside of Chine since the beginning of the outbreak.
Meanwhile, AFP confirms that France has passed the threshold of a thousand people infected with COVID-19 on Sunday at 3 p.m. The death toll now stands at 19 dead and 1,126 confirmed cases, according to official figures.
France has banned any gathering of more than 1,000 people.
Other developments over the weekend
- Stock markets and oil prices plunge amid the coronavirus outbreak. Fears of a global recession are rising.
- California is preparing itself to dock The Grand Princess cruise ship, which has been stranded off its coast is to head to the port of Oakland. Passengers will not be going on land, but have to stay in quarantine.
- Iran announced that all flights to Europe have been stopped. The country registered more than 5,800 cases, including 145 deaths.
- China has reported its lowest number of new infections in a day since January, only 40 new cases. At 27, the number of new deaths is also the lowest in over a month. The country has four-fifths of the world's COVID-19 confirmed cases, but numbers have stabilised.
- Romania and France ban gatherings of more than 1,000 people.
- Several European countries reported more coronavirus cases and deaths on Sunday. Among them, Spain said cases had risen by 159 in a day, to 589 overall -- with 13 deaths. The UK reported an increase of 64 cases to 273 in total.
- A cruise boat on the River Nile carrying over 150 tourists and Egyptian crew was under quarantine in the southern city of Luxor after 45 people tested positive for the coronavirus.
- Lufthansa announced plans to reduce its flight programme by up to 50%.