Woody Allen's publisher has decided to cancel the planned release of the film director's memoir "Apropos of Nothing".

Hachette Book Group announced the cancellation on Friday after days of criticism focussed on allegations that Woody Allen sexually abused his daughter Dylan Farrow. On Thursday several Hachette employees staged a walkout.

In a statement, Hachette Book Group said ““The decision to cancel Mr. Allen’s book was a difficult one,” a spokeswoman for the publisher said in a statement. “We take our relationships with authors very seriously, and do not cancel books lightly. We have published and will continue to publish many challenging books. As publishers, we make sure every day in our work that different voices and conflicting points of views can be heard.”

Allen's book was scheduled to come out next month.

The director's son Ronan Farrow said Hachette's decision was wildly unprofessional and that both he and his sister, Dylan, had not been contacted by the publisher to fact check their father's book.

Woody Allen has denied any wrongdoing and was never charged after two separate investigations in the 1990s. But the allegations have received new attention in the #MeToo era.