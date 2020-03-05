BREAKING NEWS
This content is not available in your region

USA

Gas act: Florida Rep. wears mask for coronavirus vote

Comments
NBC News Logo
By Dareh Gregorian and Haley Talbot and Julie Tsirkin with NBC News Politics
Gas act: Florida Rep. wears mask for coronavirus vote
Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., during a Congressional briefing in the Capitol Visitor Center about the coronavirus outbreak on March 4, 2020.   -  
Copyright
Rep. Matt Gaetz via Twitter
Text size Aa Aa

A Florida congressman couldn't mask his concern for the coronavirus outbreak.

Rep. Matt Gaetz wore a gas mask to Wednesday's House vote on the $8.3 billion bill for emergency funding to help tackle the issue.

"If anyone is going to get coronavirus it's going to be the people on this floor," Gaetz told reporters afterwards, still wearing the gas mask.

Asked why he was wearing the mask, Gaetz said, "Look, members of Congress are human petri dishes. We fly through the dirtiest airports, we touch everyone we meet."

He also tweetedout a picture of himself reviewing a piece of paper while wearing the headgear ahead of the vote.

Gaetz's decision was not in line with the administration's recommendations. U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adamstweeted last week, "Seriously people — STOP BUYING MASKS! They are NOT effective in preventing general public from catching #Coronavirus."

Vice President Mike Pence, who's heading up the president's task force on the coronavirus, has also cautioned Americans not to wear masks if they're not sick. Gaetz was among the Republican lawmakers briefed on the virus by Pence before the vote.

It's not clear how effective his protection was. Rep. Pete Gallego, a Democrat from Arizona, informed Gaetz he wasn't wearing the headgear properly and helped him fix it in what Gallego called a moment of "bipartisanship."

Gaetz noted that Gallego knew the proper way to wear it because "he's a Marine."

Rep. Paul Mitchell, R-Mich., wasn't as considerate. "Mitchell did cover the air intake hole momentarily," Gaetz said.

Gaetz said he was allowed to wear the mask on the floor because "there are provisions in the House rules that permit medically necessary headgear." Asked if he planned on wearing it regularly, he said, "Great question."

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D.-Calif,, didn't sound amused when she heard about the stunt. "I didn't even know that he was doing that but they advised us not to wear masks," Pelosi said.

Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.