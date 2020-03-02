Prosthetic hand developer explains challenges of making a true to life human hand

Our full interview with Antonio Bicchi, project coordinator for soft limb development.

"There have been revolutions in robotics, not just for artificial intelligence, but for new materials. This has produced results that could never have been dreamed of. It has become clear that these materials can provide important clinical use in patients who have lost their limbs, at the time.

"The clinical application, which strongly inspired the whole project, was studied in collaboration with hospitals in Zurich and Hannover. They pointed out exactly where the problem was, what patients needed to improve, and it was possible to combine technology implementation with clinical experience.

"The essence of the soft pro concept is the intelligence of the human body. It is an intelligence that does not end in the body, say at the skin. for the body.