Wednesday is a crucial day in Italy’s politics, as right-wing Lega party leader Matteo Salvini faces an indictment vote in the Senate.

Salvini – who is currently and comfortably leading opinion polls in the country – could be charged with ‘migrant kidnapping’.

The case dates back to an incident last July, when 131 migrants were prevented from disembarking in an Italian port for almost a week, as they were kept on a coast guard vessel - the Gregoretti.

Salvini, at the time Italy's interior minister, was pushing for stricter migration policies in which he advocated the closure of ports to migrants.

Ahead of today's vote, Salvini commented on Twitter: “If I'll stand trial, I’ll explain to the judges that I had a duty to defend the Italian citizens, and I will serenely walk into the hearing room representing millions of Italians - for what I did was what they wanted: Checking those who come into Italy and those who leave, as I would do in my home. When you do nothing wrong, then there is nothing you should be afraid of.“

Matteo Salvini took to Twitter on Tuesday to state that he is not afraid of facing a trial.

The vote, which started at around midday CET, in Rome, is likely to result in Salvini’s indictment as Lega no longer holds a majority there.

Earlier in January, he advised his Lega colleagues in the Senate to vote in favour of his indictment, in a stunt that was seen as an attempt to win support before the Emilia Romagna regional election, which he then lost.

However, his party may choose to adopt a more careful approach on Wednesday.

Party advisors warned Salvini that a vote for his indictment by his very own Senate colleagues may be viewed as an admission of guilt were a trial to take place.

Hence, the Lega members might either walk out of the Senate or abstain.

Whatever the outcome of Wednesday's session, though, Salvini will have to face another indictment vote on similar allegations. On February 27, a Senate committee will rule on whether to charge him with 'detaining' 107 migrants on an NGO boat in Sicily, between 14 and 20 August 2019.

For more details on Salvini's indictment vote, watch Euronews' Italy correspondent Giorgia Orlandi's package.