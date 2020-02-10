BREAKING NEWS
In photographs: Europe hit by heavy storms

By Natalia Liubchenkova
High winds and rain in Sheffield, northern England, as Storm Ciara swept over the country.
Trains, flights and ferries have been cancelled and weather warnings issued across northern Europe as the storm 'Ciara' batters the region. Football matches, farmers' markets and cultural events were also cancelled as authorities urged millions of people to stay indoors, away from falling tree branches. Photographs from the countries hit by storms reveal the scale and impact of these weather conditions across Europe.

Submerged cars and floating wheelie bins are pictured in a flooded street in Mytholmroyd, northern England.Oli Scarff / AFP
Flooded houses are pictured in Mytholmroyd, northern England.Oli Scarff/ AFP
A woman empties a bin full of water outside a house on a flooded street in Mytholmroyd, northern England,Oli Scarff/ AFP
Waves crash over the harbour wall by a lighthouse as Storm Ciara hits Newhaven, on the south coast of England.Matt Dunham/AP PhotoMatt Dunham
Rescuers work on the A2 motorway in Marly, northern France, after a truck was tipped over in the early morning from strong winds brought by storm Ciara.Francois Lo Presti/ AFP
Water splashes on the pier of the ferry pier in Dagebuell, northern Germany. In the country the storm is known under the name Sabine.Bodo Marks/dpa via AP
Iceland horses stand together in a strong storm in their stud in Wehrheim near Frankfurt, Germany.Michael Probst/AP Photo
A tree lies on a car in Hamburg, Germany after a storm battered the U.K. and northern Europe with hurricane-force winds and heavy rains Sunday, halting flights and trains and producing heaving seas that closed down ports.Daniel Bockwoldt/ AP Photo
A competitor battles gale force winds during the Dutch Headwind Cycling Championships on the storm barrier Oosterscheldekering near Neeltje Jans, south-western Netherlands.Peter Dejong/AP Photo
Heavy winds blow in Klitmoeller in Denmark.Henning Bagger/ AP Photo
