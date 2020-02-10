Trains, flights and ferries have been cancelled and weather warnings issued across northern Europe as the storm 'Ciara' batters the region. Football matches, farmers' markets and cultural events were also cancelled as authorities urged millions of people to stay indoors, away from falling tree branches. Photographs from the countries hit by storms reveal the scale and impact of these weather conditions across Europe.
In photographs: Europe hit by heavy storms
High winds and rain in Sheffield, northern England, as Storm Ciara swept over the country. -
CopyrightLindsey Parnaby / AFP