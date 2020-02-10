Storm Ciara has helped a British Airways plane to make what is believed to be the fastest New York-to-London flight by a conventional airliner.

Data released by flight analysis firm FlightRadar 24 last night suggested that the Boeing 747-436 completed the 3,500-mile transatlantic journey in just 4 hours and 56 minutes, landing 102 minutes early.

The flight reached a top speed of 825 mph (1,327 kph), FlightRadar 24 suggested.

Two Virgin Airlines flights also roared across the Atlantic, with all three smashing the previous subsonic New York-to-London record of 5 hours and 13 minutes.

The revelation led Virgin to comment via social media that they were only narrowly beaten by BA due to the Boeing 747's superior engines.

Elsewhere, Storm Ciara has seen dozens of flights cancelled across the UK and Europe.

London's Heathrow Airport and several airlines consolidated flights Sunday to reduce the number cancelled by heavy winds. British Airways offered to rebook customers for domestic and European flights out of Heathrow, Gatwick and London City airports. Virgin Airlines cancelled some flights.

Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport warned travellers of delays and cancellations, and it is reported that around 120 flights were cancelled by noon on Sunday.

Flights to and from airports in Frankfurt, Munich, Cologne Hannover, Berlin, Dusseldorf and Bremen were affected.