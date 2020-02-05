Ten people with coronavirus evacuated from cruise ship near Tokyo

Ten people on a cruise ship in Japan tested positive for the novel coronavirus, forcing Japanese authorities to place the Diamond Princess ship under quarantine.

The ten cruise guests were evacuated from the ship by the Japanese Coast Guard and transported to a medical institution, said Japan's health and labour minister Katsunobu Katō and the cruise company.

In a public television interview posted online by the health ministry, Katō said that there were 242 people on the ship who had symptoms and were still being tested. Another 31 people who were tested on the ship for coronavirus do not have it.

The ship will remain under quarantine in Yokohama for at least 14 days, Princess Cruises said in a statement.

"The ship plans to go out to sea to perform normal marine operations including, but not limited to, the production of fresh water and ballast operations before proceeding alongside in Yokohama where food, provisions, and other supplies will be brought onboard," the statement added.

The new strain of coronavirus was first detected in Wuhan, China on December 31. It has since infected tens of thousands of people and killed hundreds.

A total of 3,700 people from 56 different countries are on board the ship. Approximately half the guests were Japanese, Princess Cruises said.

The ten people who tested positive for coronavirus are all over the age of fifty, Kato said. They include three Japanese guests, two Australians, three people from Hong Kong, one person from the United States, and one Filipino crewmember.

"These 10 patients are considered patients who are eligible for measures such as hospitalisation based on the Infectious Diseases Law," Katō said.

The ship left Yokohama, Japan near Tokyo on January 20 for a 14-day cruise. One guest from Hong Kong left the cruise on January 25 and tested positive for coronavirus on February 1.

Two upcoming Diamond Princess cruises in February have been cancelled due to the quarantine.

On January 31, Princess Cruises tweeted that they were evolving the coronavirus situation, emphasising that "the risk to our guests & crew is low".