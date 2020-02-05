In an effort to encourage young families to have children, the Greek government is giving an allowance of 2000 euros for the birth of every child.

The measure, which came into effect at the beginning of this year, is designed to stem the declining birth rate in Greece.

For the first time in the country's modern history, the population is starting to decrease.

This is due to numerous reasons, including the lack of good medical facilities in some areas, linked to austerity measures that have been imposed on Greece over the years.

Speaking to Euronews today, the Deputy Minister for Labour and Social Affairs, Domna Michailidou, said:

"We totally respect the choice of every woman to stay at home for as long as she wants to raise her children, but we want to make sure that every mother that wants to enter or re-enter the labour market, will not be left disadvantaged in comparison to men. Therefore, we think that access to nurseries is an effective way to achieve that.

"Every mother should know that without too much expense, she can leave her child in a constructive environment that will take care of the child, that it will comply with all the criteria of child protection and that she will be reassured the child will develop skills in a safe place. This is our aim."

In addition to the €2000 baby payout, the government will be taking further measures to address these issues by facilitating access to the nurseries and upgrading them in the next few months.