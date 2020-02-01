Brexit negotiations will begin as early as Monday — little more than 48 hours after Britain’s historic departure from the European Union — as the clock begins ticking on the 11-month transition period.

“It’s time now to start looking forward,” EU negotiator Michel Barnier said on Saturday. “On Monday I will present a draft mandate for the negotiations with the UK.”

It comes as British PM Boris Johnson prepared for a speech on the same day that will set out his position on post-Brexit relations.

Even as smoke was still clearing from fireworks marking the end of Britain’s 47-year EU membership, both sides sought to establish their lines of negotiation ahead of what is likely to be a frantic process.

'It's like playing 3-D chess'

“There’s a massive agenda to be agreed: trade in goods, trade in services, data protection, security cooperation, aviation, road haulage, fishing, you know the list is endless,'' said Jill Rutter, a senior research fellow at U.K. in a Changing Europe, a think tank that studies Britain's relations with the EU.

“It's like playing 3-D chess,'' she said.

Johnson is preparing to impose full customs and border checks on all European goods entering the UK — a move that his officials believe will give his negotiators greater leverage against Brussels — according to a report in Saturday’s Daily Telegraph.

For its part, the EU will back Spain over its territorial claims to Gibraltar by giving Madrid the power to exclude the territory from any trade deal, according to a report in The Observer that said Johnson will be forced to choose between reaching an agreement with the Spaniards about Gibraltar’s future or exposing its citizens to economic peril.

Until the transition period ends on December 31, little has changed despite crowds in London, Edinburgh and elsewhere marking Friday night’s departure with rallies, flags and fireworks in a mixture of celebration and sorrow.

'No revenge or punishment'

The EU accounted for 54% of Britain's imports and 43% of its exports in 2016, according to the Office for National Statistics.

French President Emmanuel Macron published a letter on his Facebook page Saturday morning in English, addressed to his “dear British friends,” that sought a conciliatory tone.

“Never has France or the French people – or, I think it is fair to say, any European people – been driven by a desire for revenge or punishment,” he said.

However, Britain must also negotiate separate trade deals with individual countries including the United States, which is the destination for 18% of British exports.