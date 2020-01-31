“The concern is how welcome are we going to feel after Brexit? We’ve been called queue jumpers by Mrs. May, we’ve been told we’ve overstayed our welcome by Mr. Johnson so this is the main concern"

Elena Remigi is an Italian interpreter and translator and has been a resident in Britain for the last 15 years. She has founded the ‘In Limbo’ project on the aftermath of the 2016 UK referendum, to give a voice to 3.6 million EU citizens living in the UK and 2.2 million UK citizens living in the rest of the EU.

“The concern is how welcome are we going to feel after Brexit? We’ve been called queue jumpers by Mrs. May, we’ve been told we’ve overstayed our welcome by Mr. Johnson, so this is the main concern” says Remigi.

“Of course the British people in Europe, they will lose their freedom of movement, they won’t be able to travel freely, in the sense of working across borders, they will be landlocked in the last country they’re living in” she added.

The project has resulted in the publication of two books: In Limbo: Brexit Testimonies from EU citizens in the UK, followed in 2018 by In Limbo Too: Brexit Testimonies from UK citizens in the EU.

The books have become the go-to reference documents to understand the harrowing human cost of Brexit for all those who, having embraced the European dream and built their life on it, have been plunged since June 2016 in a dark and anguishing limbo. These 5 million people are threatened to potentially lose their freedom of movement, their jobs, and their sense of a European identity.

