Britain's Prince Charles said Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg was "remarkable" after meeting her at the World Economic Forum.

The pair are on the same page when it comes to the environment. Prince Charles, next in line to the British throne, told Davos "we simply cannot waste any more time" in the battle to save the planet. He urged government and business chiefs to help the private sector lead "the world out of the approaching catastrophe".

"She's remarkable," he said, referring to Thunberg after their meeting. "She represents one of the main reasons why I've been trying to make all this effort all these years because, as I said, I didn't want my grandchildren to accuse me of not doing something about this in time and of course there they are."