Britain's Prince Charles said Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg was "remarkable" after meeting her at the World Economic Forum.
The pair are on the same page when it comes to the environment. Prince Charles, next in line to the British throne, told Davos "we simply cannot waste any more time" in the battle to save the planet. He urged government and business chiefs to help the private sector lead "the world out of the approaching catastrophe".
"She's remarkable," he said, referring to Thunberg after their meeting. "She represents one of the main reasons why I've been trying to make all this effort all these years because, as I said, I didn't want my grandchildren to accuse me of not doing something about this in time and of course there they are."
More No Comment
Iraqi anti-government activist shot dead in Basra, say police
Hundreds protest tax reforms in Colombia
China steps in to regulate face mask prices amid coronavirus outbreak
Australian outback town blanketed in dust storm
Storm whips up sea foam on Catalan coast
Scuffles as migrants try to cross into southern Mexico
Iraqi security forces and anti-government protesters clash in Baghdad
Ten provinces on red alert as Storm Gloria sweeps across Spain
Migrants cross river from Guatemala to Mexico
Powerful hail storm and major dust storms in Australia
Powerful hail storm brings Australian capital, Canberra, to a halt
45 hospitalised after protests turn to violent clashes in Beirut
Canadian Army sent to Newfoundland after massive snow drift
Russians mark Epiphany with plunge into icy water