Stowaway's body found in plane's landing gear at Paris airport

By Reuters with NBC News World News
Image: A Boeing 777 jetliner, belonging to Air France Sept. 10, 2019.
The body was found after flight AF703 from Abidjan landed at Paris-Charles de Gaulle. -
The body of a stowaway has been found in the landing gear of an aircraft that landed in Paris after a flight from the Ivory Coast in West Africa, carrier Air France said on Wednesday.

France's national airline said an investigation was underway.

"Air France confirms that the lifeless body of a stowaway was found in the landing gear compartment of the aircraft operating flight AF703 from Abidjan to Paris-Charles de Gaulle on 7 January 2020," Air France said in a statement.

The airline also expressed its "deepest sympathy and compassion at this human tragedy."

Air France declined to comment on French media reports that the stowaway was a child.

A source in the office of the local prosecutor leading the investigation said she was not aware of the stowaway's age or identity.

