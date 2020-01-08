Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to 'step back' as senior royals

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are to "step back" as senior royals "to become financially independent," the couple have announced — a major shift in the public face of the British monarchy.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex said they had taken the decision "after many months of reflection and internal discussions."

"We have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution," they sai in a statement. "We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the royal family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen."

They added: "We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages.

"This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity."

Further details of the new charity would be shared "in due course."