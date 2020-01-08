BREAKING NEWS

World

BREAKING NEWS

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to 'step back' as senior royals

 Comments
By Euronews 
BREAKING NEWS
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, spent Christmas in Canada
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, spent Christmas in Canada -
Copyright
(Photo by DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS / various sources / AFP) - DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS
Text size Aa Aa

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are to "step back" as senior royals "to become financially independent," the couple have announced — a major shift in the public face of the British monarchy.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex said they had taken the decision "after many months of reflection and internal discussions."

"We have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution," they sai in a statement. "We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the royal family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen."

They added: "We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages.

"This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity."

Further details of the new charity would be shared "in due course."

View this post on Instagram

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.” - The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, please visit sussexroyal.com (link in bio) Image © PA

A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on

Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.