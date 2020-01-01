BREAKING NEWS

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu announces he will seek immunity from corruption charges

By Euronews with AP
Benjamin Netanyahu has announced that he will seek immunity from corruption charges.

Netanyahu was charged with bribery, breach of trust and fraud in November. He has denied any wrongdoing.

Last week, the Israeli prime minister declared victory in the primary election for leadership of his political party and Netanyahu will be seeking to win national elections in March, the third election this year.

Netanyahu will ask the Israeli parliament - the Knesset - for immunity in a move that is expected to delay his trial.

