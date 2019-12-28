Avalanche in Italian Alps kills woman and two girls

A woman and two girls were killed in a large avalanche as they were skiing in the Italian Alps.

Two of them were identified as German. At least one of the victims was seven-years-old.

They'd been skiing at 2,400 metres on the Val Senales glacier in South Tyrol on Saturday. One of the girls was found in a serious condition and taken by helicopter to the hospital in Trento where she later died.

Three other people suffered minor injuries and were transported to Merano.

A spokesman for the alpine rescue corps said three helicopters, including one from nearby Austria, were involved in a search for any other possible victims in the Senales Valley.

Another avalanche injured a man in a valley in Bolzano province. He was rescued by fellow skiers.

The risk of avalanches in the Alps has been high lately, killing at least seven people in Italy have died in the past few days.