USA

Britain's Prince Philip leaves London hospital just in time for Christmas

By Rachel Elbaum and Alanna Satur and Tony Brown with NBC News World News
Britain's Prince Philip leaves the King Edward VII's Hospital in London on Tuesday.
HANNAH MCKAY
LONDON — Britain's Prince Philip was seen leaving a London hospital Tuesday after being admitted four days earlier for what the palace called a preexisting condition.

Photos and video showed Queen Elizabeth II's 98-year-old husband walking out of the hospital just before 9:00 a.m. (4 a.m. ET) wearing a dark blazer, white shirt and light blue tie. He shook hands with a member of the hospital's staff before climbing into a car.

Buckingham Palace declined to comment immediately.

Philip, whose official title is the Duke of Edinburgh, walked into London's King Edward VII Hospital on Friday as a precautionary measure according to the palace.

On Monday, his son, Prince Charles said that he was "being looked after very well in hospital."

The queen is currently at her country home in Sandringham in eastern England where she wills spend the holidays.

