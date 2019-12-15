UK officials said Sunday the government aimed to re-submit the Withdrawal Agreement Bill to parliament for ratification before Christmas to "get Brexit done".

"I can absolutely confirm that we will have an opportunity to vote on the Withdrawal Agreement Bill in relatively short order and then we will make sure that it passes before January 31st," cabinet office minister Michael Gove told Sky News.

Rishi Sunak, a deputy finance minister, said Sunday the government intended to re-submit the Bill to parliament before Christmas to allow ministers to start work on other priorities such as "levelling up" the country.

Johnson and his team were triumphant last week when he won a commanding majority of 80 at an early election he said he was forced to call to break the Brexit deadlock.

Johnson will set out his programme on Thursday in a Queen's Speech.

Asked about a new trade accord with the EU, Gove said: "It will be concluded next year. We will be in a position to leave the European Union before the 31st of January next year and then we will have concluded our conversations with the EU about the new framework of free trade and friendly cooperation that we will have with them by the end of next year."

But EU's chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, has cast doubt over whether the trade talks will be so swiftly concluded, saying last month that the negotiations would be "difficult and demanding" and warning Britain the bloc "will not tolerate unfair competitive advantage".