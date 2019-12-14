Demonstrators stage anti-fossil fuels protest on last day of COP25

Climate activists staged a protest on Friday (December 13) in Madrid as politicians were running out of time to reach an agreement on the final day of the COP25 climate talks.
The activists, mostly supporters of the Friday's for Future and Extinction Rebellion movements, demonstrated near the venue where the talks were taking place.
One of the protesters sat on the ground and had a thick black liquid poured over him while others smashed pinatas shaped as planet earth.
The protest also came as Friday for Future founder Greta Thunberg arrived in Turin after a 24-hour road trip from Madrid to take part in another one of the protests.
The two-week UN COP25 conference, which was moved to Spain after social unrest erupted in Chile, was extended after delegates failed to reach an agreement.
Questions to resolve include finance to support the countries most vulnerable to climate change, rules guiding international trade in carbon credits, and whether big countries will give a strong signal of intent to curb emissions.
With the annual negotiations entering the traditional phase of last-minute brinkmanship, which can stretch deep into the night, some negotiators said they feared that the conference would end with weak resolutions.
More No Comment
'It's been a blast': Detroit power plant demolished with explosives
'Largest maze of clear ice in US' opens in Washington DC
French actress Juliette Binoche celebrated at European Film Awards
Banksy, bananas and banners as art takes centre stage
Heavy rain and cold weather hits migrants on Greek island of Lesbos
Algeria protesters say they reject 'fake' election results
A hero's welcome for Boris at No.10
The torch relay for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics will kick off in Fukushima
New Kanji, new era in Japan
Royal ceremony held with more than 52 ships in Thailand
Santa Claus moves from North Pole to Berlin aquarium
Greenpeace hang Climate Emergency banner at new EU headquarters
Johnson and Corbyn in late push for votes ahead of pivotal election
Masked devils march through Czech village in pre-Christmas tradition