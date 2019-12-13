BREAKING NEWS

General selection: The best pictures from the UK's parliamentary poll

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds his dog Dilyn as leaves a polling station, at the Methodist Central Hall, after voting in the general election in London. Credit: Reuters.

Independent candidate Count Binface speaks with supporters while waiting for results at a counting centre for Britain's general election in Uxbridge. Credit: Reuters.

Two people enter the garage of a residential house, converted to a polling station, to vote in the general election in South Croydon, south London. Credit: Reuters

A dog sits outside a polling station in Hove. Credit: Reuters

A person dressed as Sesame Street character Elmo is seen next to police officers after arguing with a member of Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn's security detail as Corbyn returns from a polling station after voting in the general election in London. Credit: Reuters

Labour candidate for Walthamstow Stella Creasy carries her baby daughter as she celebrates winning in Britain's general election in Waltham Forest Town Hall. Credit: Reuters.

Peter, the son of Britain’s Leader of the House of Commons Jacob Rees-Mogg, reacts at a counting centre during Britain's general election.

