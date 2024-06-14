Reform, which is run and largely funded by multimillionaire businessman Richard Tice, has a largely populist agenda that aims to attract voters on both the far left and the far right.

The ruling UK Conservative Party has taken another hit as the populist Reform Party led by far-right politician Nigel Farage overtook it in the polls for the first time, the latest opinion polls show.

Reform now sits at 19%, ahead of the Conservatives (or Tories), who are in third place at 18%. Labour took a firm lead with 37%, according to the data analytics firm YouGov.

Although lacking a full electoral manifesto yet, Reform — formerly known as the Brexit Party — has so far indicated on its website and in speeches that it has set its sights on issues such as immigration and reforming the UK's public healthcare system.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak arrives to watch a skydiving demonstration at the G7 summit, 13 June 2024 AP Photo/Alex Brandon

The YouGov poll shows that Reform is now polling nationally alongside the Tories.

Senior Conservative Party figures have warned Labour could win a huge majority if Reform is to take votes away from the Tories and split the right-wing vote, UK newspaper The Telegraph reported.

The seaside town of Skegness in Lincolnshire is an example of a town that once voted Conservative, but the latest opinion polls suggest it could be turning Labour — and some eyeing Reform.

Voters there told Euronews why they are changing their minds and deciding not to vote for the Conservatives.

