Boris Johnson and his political rival Jeremy Corbyn will go head to head for the leaders' debate on Friday evening, just six days before UK voters go to the polls.

The UK's prime minister is expected to clash with the Labour leader on a number of issues in the debate, including Brexit and the future of the National Health Service.

It comes after Corbyn earlier on Friday accused his opponent of lying to voters about avoiding a border in the Irish Sea after Brexit.

Speaking at a press conference in London, Corbyn held up a 15-page Treasury document that he said provided "cold, hard evidence" that customs checks between Northern Ireland and Britain would be in place for trade.

Johnson has rejected claims of him misleading voters as "complete nonsense".

The pair are also expected to clash on Friday over the NHS, which has made headlines in recent weeks after Corbyn again revealed a document that he said served as proof the Conservatives would use the service as a bargaining chip in trade talks with the US.

Johnson has also denied these claims.

Also on Friday evening, two former prime ministers attended a rally to make an intervention in election campaign in a bid to warn voters against backing Johnson and parties supporting Brexit.

Former Conservative prime minister Sir John Major was seen to break party ranks as his speech was broadcast, in which he called Brexit "the worst foreign policy decision in my lifetime".

He then introduced his political rival, former Labour prime minister Tony Blair, to the stage, and noted that such an introduction was evidence of "strange alliances".

Issues surrounding Brexit and encouraging people to vote had brought the two former opponents together, he said, before adding: "absolutely at one".