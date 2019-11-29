'A number' of people have been injured after a stabbing near busy London Bridge, police said on Friday.

A man has been detained, Metropolitan Police said, after officers were called at 13:58 local time (14:58 CET).

Police said they were unable to confirm earlier reports of a shooting.

"We are aware of reports circulating on social media, " the force said. "We will release facts when we can — our info must be accurate."

The London Ambulance Service said it had declared a "major incident" and has crews on the scene.

London Bridge station, one of Britain's busiest, was closed and evacuated.

The nearby offices of News UK, home to The Times and Wall Street Journal, were placed on lockdown.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted from the election campaign trail that he was "being kept updated on the incident at London Bridge" and wanted "to thank the police and all emergency services for their immediate response."