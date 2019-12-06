Sir John Major has urged the UK to vote for MPs who don't support Brexit — essentially warning against backing Boris Johnson and the party he once fronted.

The UK's former Conservative prime minister was seen to break party ranks on Friday to make a speech broadcast to a rally held in support of a referendum for a final say on Brexit.

He didn't explicitly tell the electorate in the video to vote against the Conservative Party, but the 76-year-old began his speech by criticising Brexit before saying it was "undemocratic" to not allow another vote.

"When the nation voted on Brexit, they did so out of fiction and undeliverable promises. As the facts become known, it's extraordinary that a new vote is denied," he said.

"Extraordinary, and frankly, undemocratic."

Major, who is one of the most popular figures of the Conservative Party, went on to detail his belief that Brexit is "the worst foreign policy decision in my lifetime."

He added: "It will affect nearly every aspect of our lives for many decades to come. And it will make our country poorer and weaker — and the individuals within it. It will hurt most those who have least."

The withdrawal could also break up the United Kingdom, he continued: "Within a few years, Scotland may leave the union. Northern Ireland may unite with the south.

"Both may do so in order to remain within the European Union."