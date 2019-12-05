US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that she would instruct the House Judiciary Committee to proceed with the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

"The facts are uncontested: the President abused his power for his own personal political benefit at the expense of our national security by withholding military aid and crucial oval office meeting in exchange for an announcement of an investigation into his political rival," Pelosi said during an announcement from the US Capitol.

The announcement comes after three legal experts testified before the committee that the US President had committed impeachable offences during exchanges with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

"The founders feared the return of a monarchy in America, and having just fought a war of independence, they specifically feared the prospect of a king president corrupted by foreign influence," Pelosi said.

"In America, no one is above the law," Pelosi said as she talked about the testimony that has come through the impeachment hearings.