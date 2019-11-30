Security forces open fire at protesters after trying to block road in Baghdad

Protesters clashed with security forces in Baghdad on Saturday (November 30) after trying to block a road leading towards the Iraqi Central Bank.

At least two protesters were injured in the confrontations as slingshots and fireworks were used as weapons, a Reuters cameraman said.

Protests have continued on Saturday, despite Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi announcing his resignation on November 29. Iraq’s Cabinet said in a statement it convened an emergency session on Saturday to discuss Abdul-Mahdi stepping down and approved the resignations of key staff.

Experts said parliament must approve Abdul Mahdi’s resignation for it to be valid.

Iraqi protesters have welcomed the resignation but say it is not enough. They demand the overhaul of a political system they say is corrupt and keeps them in poverty and without opportunity.

Security forces have used live ammunition, tear gas and stun grenades against protesters for nearly two months.

The unrest, which has killed more than 400 people, mostly demonstrators, amounts to the biggest crisis confronting Iraq since Islamic State insurgents seized vast swathes of Iraqi and Syrian territory in 2014.