Malta's Prime Minister Joseph Muscat has reportedly told associates he plans to resign imminently amid a political and legal crisis over the 2017 assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

The reporter's family demanded Muscat step down after his cabinet turned down a request to pardon a businessman over the murder in return for testimony that lawyers said would implicate senior government figures. including chief of staff Keith Schembri.

Schembri, who was arrested earlier this week, was set free overnight.

Protesters blocked roads on Friday, holding placards reading "assassins", "blood is on your hands" and "Muscat kriminal" (Muscat is a criminal), the Times of Malta reported. It followed demonstrations outside Malta's parliament.

Rapid developments in assassination probe

After two years of stalled investigations, the authorities have moved rapidly in recent days in the case of Caruana Galizia, who was blown up with a car bomb while working on reports about official corruption.

On Tuesday, tourism minister Konrad Mizzi quit while economy minister Chris Cardona suspended himself until the investigation is complete.

In a statement, Cardona said he had "absolutely no connection" with the case but after being asked for "further clarifications" from the Maltese police, he was "duty-bound to take the decision."

Mizzi said that he was resigning "in light of the political situation in the country", and said that he had "no connection and nothing to answer about in relation to the case".

Schembri has not spoken publicly on his resignation and arrest.

Also on Tuesday, a taxi driver who was suspected of being a middleman in Caruana Galizia's death, Melvin Theuma, received a presidential pardon, indicating that he may have provided evidence that could lead to a conviction of the person who ordered the killing.

Theuma was arrested in November as part of a separate investigation into money laundering in Malta, but offered to provide information on the murder, Reuters reported.