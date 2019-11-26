Daphne Caruana Galizia: Malta PM's chief of staff resigns

A senior civil servant in the Maltese government has resigned and another man pardoned in the latest twist in the investigation into the 2017 murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

A taxi driver who was suspected of being a middleman in Galizia's death, Melvin Theuma, received a presidential pardon Tuesday, indicating that he may have provided evidence that could lead to a conviction of the person who ordered the killing.

Theuma was arrested in November as part of a separate investigation into money laundering in Malta, but offered to provide information on the murder of Galizia, Reuters reported.

Just hours later, sources told the news agency that Keith Schembri, chief of staff to Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, had resigned.

The fact that Theuma has received a presidential pardon suggests that the evidence he provided could help convict whoever ordered the killing. Three men are currently awaiting trial for planting the bomb that killed Galizia on October 16, 2017.

A Maltese government spokesperson did not reply to Euronews' requests for comment on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat said last week he would recommend a pardon if Theuma’s evidence was corroborated and could stand up in court. A day after news of Theuma’s arrest was leaked, police detained Yorgen Fenech, a prominent businessman regarded as a person of interest in the case.

Police sources told Reuters on Saturday that Fenech too had requested a pardon in return for information about the case.

Theuma, 41, is a taxi driver who regularly worked at an apartment complex owned by Fenech. Previous court appearances have shown that he was also involved in many illicit activities, including running a secret, multi-million euro lottery and as a loan shark, offering loans at extremely high interest rates.

Neither Theuma nor Fenech have made any public comments since their arrests.