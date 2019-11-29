BREAKING NEWS

European Commission: Ursula von der Leyen takes power as Jean-Claude Juncker bows out

By Euronews 
European Commission: Ursula von der Leyen takes power as Jean-Claude Juncker bows out
Jean-Claude Juncker will handover the European Commission presidency to Ursula von der Leyen on Friday.

The Commission handover was delayed a month after parliament rejected three commissioner-candidates from Hungary, Romania, and France.

The former German defence minister's new Commission was approved by the European Parliament on Wednesday.

Charles Michel, the former Belgian prime minister, took over the EU Council from Donald Tusk earlier in the day.

