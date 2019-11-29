Jean-Claude Juncker will handover the European Commission presidency to Ursula von der Leyen on Friday.

The Commission handover was delayed a month after parliament rejected three commissioner-candidates from Hungary, Romania, and France.

The former German defence minister's new Commission was approved by the European Parliament on Wednesday.

Charles Michel, the former Belgian prime minister, took over the EU Council from Donald Tusk earlier in the day.

