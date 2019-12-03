Latest Live Coverage

The big unveil: Jean-Claude Juncker to Ursula von der Leyen

On Tuesday, the official European Commission handover -from now former President Jean-Claude Juncker to Ursula von der Leyen - took place in Brussels.

Juncker was until 2013 the prime minister of Luxembourg.

The Commission handover was delayed a month after parliament rejected three commissioner-candidates from Hungary, Romania, and France.

The former German defence minister's new Commission was approved by the European Parliament last Wednesday.

Charles Michel, the former Belgian prime minister, took over the EU Council from Donald Tusk earlier in that day.

