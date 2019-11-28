U.S. President Donald Trump has made a surprise Thanksgiving visit to Afghanistan, where he expressed hopes that the Taliban is ready for peace talks.

Air Force One touched down at Bagram Airfield after an overnight flight from Washington with White House national security adviser Robert O'Brien, a small group of aides and Secret Service agents, and a pool of reporters.

Trump met with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and addressed U.S. troops.

He said America was “substantially” drawing down troops in the country.