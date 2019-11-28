BREAKING NEWS

Afghanistan

BREAKING NEWS

Trump raises hope of Taliban peace talks in surprise Thanksgiving trip to Afghanistan

 Comments
By Reuters 
Trump had a Thanksgiving meal with troops at the Bagram air base in Aghanistan
Trump had a Thanksgiving meal with troops at the Bagram air base in Aghanistan -
Copyright
REUTERS
Euronews logo
Text size Aa Aa

U.S. President Donald Trump has made a surprise Thanksgiving visit to Afghanistan, where he expressed hopes that the Taliban is ready for peace talks.

Air Force One touched down at Bagram Airfield after an overnight flight from Washington with White House national security adviser Robert O'Brien, a small group of aides and Secret Service agents, and a pool of reporters.

Trump met with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and addressed U.S. troops.

He said America was “substantially” drawing down troops in the country.

Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.