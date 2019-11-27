Watch live: Ursula von der Leyen: 'Europe can shape the global order'

European Union Commission President-elect Ursula von der Leyen has put climate change at the heart of her new strategy over the next five years, branding it an "existential challenge" for Europe and the world.

In a speech to the European Parliament ahead of a confirmation vote on her new commission, von der Leyen said Europe "had the duty to act and the power to lead."

“It will need massive investment. It will require public and private investment. The European Union will mainstream climate financing throughout its budget,” she said.

Europe "can be the shapers of a better global order," she said. "This is Europe's vocation, and it is what European citizens want."

In a speech given in English, French and German, she said that her team of commissioners was just one woman away from gender balance, and represented individuals from different cultures, countries and backgrounds.

She also talked about the transatlantic alliance between the EU and U.S. at a time when ties have been strained under the presidency of Donald Trump.

"We have issues - without any doubt - but our ties have lasted the test of time," she said.

Following her speech, at around 12 pm CET, the parliament will vote on the new commissioners, and at 1.30 pm CET von Leyen and European Parliament David Sassoli are due to give a press conference.

