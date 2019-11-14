EU Parliament approves France's Commissioner-designate Thierry Breton

The European Parliament approved French Commissioner-designate Thierry Breton as EU Commissioner for the Internal Market portfolio on Thursday.

Two other Commissioner-designates, Hungary's Oliver Varhelyi, Commissioner-designate for the Neighbourhood and Enlargement portfolio, and Romania's Adina-Ioana Vălean, Commissioner-designate for Transport, were also being grilled by the EU Parliament on Thursday.

Breton said during his hearing that the digital transformation and climate change will be high on his agenda, which the EU Parliament noted in a statement was in line with soon-to-be EU Commission president President-elect Ursula von der Leyen’s priorities.

Breton defended “ambitious industrial policies”, the EU Parliament said, which should still be socially responsible, in order “not to leave anyone behind” and said that 5G, blockchain, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, cloud and quantum technologies would enable the EU to be a “key industrial player”.

MEPs questioned the French candidate on how he would deal with his broad portfolio (which includes competition, technological sovereignty, the services sector and the challenges posed by new technologies).

Breton was quizzed on his possible conflicts of interests, including the shares worth around 35 million euros that he owned with the Atos tech company, as former CEO.

“I sold all my shares”, Breton told MEPs during his speech.

Breton left his post as Atos CEO on November 1.

Thierry Breton was France's second Commissioner-designate, after Sylvie Goulard, French president Emmanuel Macron's first pick, was rejected by the European Parliament citing conflicts of interest.