A Dutch tourist has been killed and his Argentinian companion injured in a suspected landmine blast at a popular hiking region in northern Myanmar, according to a local charity worker quoted by the Associated Press.

Aid worker Ko Myo, who is based in a town nearby to where the pair were found on Tuesday, later told Reuters: "One died from stepping on a mine and the other got injured."

He added: "The female survivor seems to be in shock so we couldn't ask any questions so far."

The victims were discovered in an area outside Hsipaw town, northern Shan state, close to an area of clashes between ethnic rebel groups and government troops.

It is a scenic region popular with travellers but has grown perilous due to the recent fighting between ethnic and armed groups fighting for greater autonomy from the central government.

Myanmar is also littered with landmines - a legacy of decades of civil conflict.

Two German travellers and their guide were wounded by shrapnel in a landmine blast in the same area in 2016.

Hsipaw township medical officer Dr Nanda Win said the tourist's body had been taken to the local hospital.