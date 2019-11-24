Romanians went to the polls on Sunday for a presidential election runoff in which centre-right Klaus Iohannis is expected to be re-elected.

While there have been no recent opinion polls, local bookmakers make Iohannis the short-odds favourite to beat former Social Democrat prime minister Viorica Dancila comfortably.

Reforms in Romania have been slowed down by a succession of Social Democrat governments that have rolled back anti-corruption measures and weakened the independence of the courts. Dancila is currently the leader of the Social Democrat PSD party.

Romania, along with Poland and Hungary, has been heavily criticised by Brussels for weakening the rule of law.

However, Iohannis has been credited by Western allies and the European Union with trying to protect the rule of law, in particular by challenging attempts to limit judges' independence.

The president's powers are mostly limited to nominating a prime minister on the basis of who can command a majority, challenging laws in the Constitutional Court, and appointing some chief prosecutors.

If elected again, Iohannis will have a chance to install anti-corruption and anti-mafia prosecutors who are serious about tackling endemic corruption.

His plan has the backing of Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, who became head of a liberal minority government by winning a parliamentary vote of confidence three weeks ago.

Dancila's PSD had increased the burden of proof in corruption cases, reorganised panels of judges and set up a special unit to investigate magistrates for potential abuses, a move widely seen as an instrument of political coercion.

Romania's judicial reforms have been monitored by Brussels since it joined the EU in 2007; in October, Brussels said the reforms were going backwards.

Iohannis, a soft-spoken ethnic German and former mayor of Sibiu, became president in 2014.

He helped to secure popular approval for a referendum last May that proposed a ban on governments altering legislation by emergency decree and a ban on pardons for corruption-related crimes.