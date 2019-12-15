Romanian Freedom March commemorates those killed 30 years ago

Hundreds took to the streets in the city of Timisoara, commemorating those who were killed during the Romanian revolution thirty years ago.

The Freedom March started from Mary's Square - originally where crowds had gathered to stop the Ceausescu's regime from evicting the reformed pastor Laszlo Tokes on December 15, 1989.

He was seen as a defender of human rights.

"The sacrifice of so many people has to be commemorated and respected, and that`s why these children are here," said this person on the march.

Another said, "I think this is very important because it is part of both the history of the city, as well as the whole country, because Timisoara was the place where the Revolution started."

The solidarity march turned into an anti-communist demonstration which Ceausescu saw as a political threat.

He sent in the military, after the secret police couldn't disperse the crowd, ordering them to open fire on the 17th December.

The Romanian revolution stopped the four-decade long communist regime in the country.