Iran's Revolutionary Guards have warned of "decisive" action if violent protests over a sharp increase in the price of fuel don't subside.

At least one person has already died in civil unrest sparked on Friday after the government announced that the cost of petrol would rise by 50%. Thousands have already been arrested so far.

Activists inside the country claim the death toll is much higher than what's being reported.

The hint at a crackdown comes after days of demonstrators blocking roads and burning petrol stations. The movement has spread to around 100 cities so far.

Access to the internet in the country has also been strictly curtailed in a bid to stop people from organising further protests, in the biggest internet the country has ever seen.

Mahsa Alimardani, the Iran Program officer at British human rights organisation Article 19 and a specialist in Iran's security and internet policy, told Euronews that "typically, I would have hundreds of posts on my Instagram account from Iranian users, and it's kind of gone silent."

"Maybe there's one or two users who come along who have privileged access to internet networks. Ninety to 93% of the global internet connections in Iran are down right now — and you can understand why the government would want to be doing this. Because there's a lot of harrowing images of violence, of, even protestors being killed. And I can see that they don't want these videos to be spread throughout the country, because it can create further hysteria," she added.

Despite the limits on communications, this has been the most sustained protest movement in the country since 2017. Fresh sanctions from the United States have again crippled the Iranian economy, which is also faced with high unemployment, escalating inflation, and corruption.