Tens of thousands of demonstrators are expected to attend a mass rally in Prague against Czech prime minister Andrej Babis on Saturday — the 30th anniversary of the country’s Velvet Revolution.

Organisers of the protest hope to repeat the success of a similar event in June that was the largest of its kind since the fall of Communism in 1989.

Sunday marks 30 years since peaceful mass protests led to the downfall of Czechoslovakia's totalitarian regime.

“Thirty years after the Velvet Revolution, we have little reason for optimism,” said the activist group Milion Chvilek, or Million Moments for Democracy. “Justice and the public media are in jeopardy.”

Babis, a Slovak-born billionaire, has been investigated over a €2 million EU subsidy paid to a farm and convention centre that is now part of his giant Agrofert business, one of the country's largest private employers. He insists the site was owned by family members at the time of the subsidy, making it eligible, and has dismissed complaints about him as "fake news".

Czech police recommended that Babis be charged, but the country’s justice minister resigned the next day and the case has been dropped.

Separately, a European Commission audit ruled that Babis has a conflict of interest as a politician and entrepreneur. More than 430,000 people have signed a Million Moments petition calling on him to resign.

But despite his controversy, Babis' ANO movement still remains a dominant political force in the Czech Republic, winning the recent European elections in May.