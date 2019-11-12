Britain's Labour Party said on Tuesday it was subject to a cyberattack on its platforms but that the data breach attempt failed.

“We have experienced a sophisticated and large scale cyber attack on Labour digital platforms," a Labour party spokesperson said in a statement to Euronews.

"We took swift action and these attempts failed due to our robust security systems. The integrity of all our platforms was maintained and we are confident that no data breach occurred."

The opposition party said that the security procedures slowed down campaign activities but that they were restored.

"We have reported the matter to the National Cyber Security Centre," a spokesperson said.