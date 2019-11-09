This Saturday marks the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin wall, a historical turning point which changed Germany, Europe and the world.

An emblem of the Cold War and separation of the West and the East, the Berlin Wall was not demolished immediately.

Its demolition started on 9 November 1989, with people chipping it off with hammers, chisels and sledgehammers, creating unofficial border crossings and symbolically ending decades of geopolitical tension.

This Saturday at 9:30amCET, a commemoration ceremony is held at the Berlin Wall Memorial at Bernauer Strasse.

At 9:45amCET, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier will host the Presidents of Poland, Hungary, the Czech Republic and Slovakia.

At 11:15amCET, German Chancellor Angela Merkel will speak at the Berlin Wall Memorial at Bernauer Strasse.

Celebrations will culminate this evening at the Brandenburg Gate, with entertainment on the main stage. German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier will hold a speech.

