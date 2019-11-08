1989: Europe and the wall

It’s 30 years since Berliners tore down that wall, a wall that divided a city, effectively a country and symbolized a divided Europe.

And here at the European Parliament we’ve been talking to people about their memories of that momentous night

And what about MEPs - well we spoke to one, Hannah Neuman, a German Green, then a child, about what that night meant to her

But in the three decades since the fall of the Berlin Wall, European countries have actually built more - in fact about 1,000 kilometres of NEW border walls and fences in different parts of the continent as we’ve been finding out

But we will leave you with those momentous pictures from three decades ago, the moment the world changed.