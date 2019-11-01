Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.
BREAKING NEWS

USA

New York City passes a ban on sale of foie gras

 Comments
By Euronews 
New York City passes a ban on sale of foie gras
Copyright
REUTERS/Regis Duvignau/File Photo
Euronews logo
Text size Aa Aa

The New York City Council voted overwhelmingly to ban foie gras - food made from the liver of a fattened duck or goose.

The law prohibits restaurants, groceries and other food establishments from "storing, maintaining, selling, or offering to sell force-fed products or food containing a force-fed product".

Fines for violating the law could be as much as $2,000 (€1,793). The New York City ban is set to take effect in 2022, according to a summary of the legal text provided by the NYC Council.

The state of California also bans the sale of the luxury product.

The Animal Welfare Institute thanked the legislation's sponsor, councilwoman Carlina Rivera for "ensuring that this unspeakably inhumane 'luxury' food, which subjects birds to cruel force-feeding, will no longer be served or sold in NYC."

But while animal rights activists hailed the decision as a victory, foie gras producers vowed to fight it.

Watch the video report in the player above.