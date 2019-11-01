Brexit delay and Halloween a cause for celebration for some Londoners

Londoners celebrated Halloween in an immersive experience on the day that the UK was supposed to leave the European Union.

As the original Brexit deadline set on Halloween, there was a good excuse to host some bizarre parties and ridicule the UK's politicians.

Although there had been a further extension to Brexit, a theatre company found a creative way for this special Halloween celebration.

The Dot Dot Dot theatre company created a reproduction of Jeff Wayne's The War of the Worlds, a story about a Martian attack in a crumbling Victorian society, leading to an apocalyptic world.

Adding to the Brexit theme, an impersonator of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson made a guest appearance.

Dominic Wong, creative director of the company behind the end of the world themed party, said: "We thought it would be a very funny tongue-in-cheek to experience Brexit and the end of the world with a celebration of all things apocalyptic".

Many at the party were celebrating the fact that the deadline had passed and the UK was still in the EU - for now.

Megan Stewart, from Scotland, said she felt relieved: "We want to have a party basically to celebrate Halloween and to celebrate the fact that it is not the end of the world, we are still safe for now."