Photos released claiming to capture secretive artist Banksy

Photos purportedly showing the anonymous artist Banksy at work have been released.

The elusive guerrilla artist has kept his identity a secret for decades, despite his popularity.

Banksy made his name with street graffiti pieces, using stencils to create work laced with irony and political commentary.

Now, his former agent and photographer has released a number of behind-the-scenes photos, which purportedly show the artist at work during the course of their time working together.

Steve Lazarides is releasing a 250-page book called Banksy Captured, which chronicles their time working together over a decade.

The photos appear to show the artist Banksy at work Steve Lazarides

Lazarides said: “I worked with him for 11 glorious years, during which time we broke every rule in the rule book along with a fair few laws.

"I hate the art world. I only became part of it because Banksy catapulted the movement into the stratosphere.

"It was a ride, however, I’m glad I’m out of it and about to enter the next ride.”

Banksy's identity has never been revealed to the public, although investigations have attempted to put a face and a name on the artist.