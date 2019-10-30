Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.
Ukraine troop withdrawal sparks hopes for revived peace process

By Nataliia Liubchenkova 
President Zelenskyi visits Ukranian troops on the frontline in east Ukraine
Ukrainian troops and Russian-backed separatists have begun a delicate withdrawal from a key-town in the country's east, sparking hopes of a revival of the stagnant peace process in the region.

The Ukrainian Army announced that a pullback from the town of Zolote, in the province of Luhansk, had begun on Tuesday night, whilst Russian-backed separatists said they were also complying.

The move will leave the town and surrounding areas in a so-called "Grey Zone" or no-man’s land.

The withdrawal was a pre-condition for the participation of Russian President Vladimir Putin in peace talks involving the so-called Normandy Four - Germany, Russia, Ukraine, and France.

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko said that Kyiv would begin working toward a similar withdrawal from the town of Petrovske.

He added that he hoped preliminary peace talks would take place at some point in November.

Resolving the conflict has been a key policy of the former comedian-turned President Volodymyr Zelenskyi, who won a shock election earlier this year.

Yet the move has bought significant pressure on Zelenskyi, particularly from nationalists and the far-right who see it as something of a capitulation, and fear separatists make take the opportunity to advance unopposed.

More than 10,000 people have been killed in the conflict, which has been running since 2014.

_Euronews Correspondent Nataliia Liubchenkova says that the deal could be seen as some form of progress, despite widespread scepticism. Watch the analysis in the player above. _