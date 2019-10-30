Ukraine troop withdrawal sparks hopes for revived peace process

Ukrainian troops and Russian-backed separatists have begun a delicate withdrawal from a key-town in the country's east, sparking hopes of a revival of the stagnant peace process in the region.

The Ukrainian Army announced that a pullback from the town of Zolote, in the province of Luhansk, had begun on Tuesday night, whilst Russian-backed separatists said they were also complying.

The move will leave the town and surrounding areas in a so-called "Grey Zone" or no-man’s land.

The withdrawal was a pre-condition for the participation of Russian President Vladimir Putin in peace talks involving the so-called Normandy Four - Germany, Russia, Ukraine, and France.

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko said that Kyiv would begin working toward a similar withdrawal from the town of Petrovske.

He added that he hoped preliminary peace talks would take place at some point in November.

Resolving the conflict has been a key policy of the former comedian-turned President Volodymyr Zelenskyi, who won a shock election earlier this year.

Yet the move has bought significant pressure on Zelenskyi, particularly from nationalists and the far-right who see it as something of a capitulation, and fear separatists make take the opportunity to advance unopposed.

More than 10,000 people have been killed in the conflict, which has been running since 2014.

_Euronews Correspondent Nataliia Liubchenkova says that the deal could be seen as some form of progress, despite widespread scepticism. Watch the analysis in the player above. _