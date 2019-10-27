Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.
Wales beaten by South Africa in thrilling World Cup clash

Wales' Ken Owens leaves the pitch
Wales' Ken Owens leaves the pitch -
REUTERS/Matthew Childs
South Africa have denied Wales a semi final victory and a clash with England in a thrilling match at the Rugby World Cup in Japan.

The Springboks knocked out Wales for the second tournament in a row in a razor close game that saw the teams tied 16-16 with just over ten minutes to go.

But a penalty from South Africa with four minutes of play was enough to win the game and send Wales out of the tournament.

South Africa will now face England - who defeated the New Zealand All Blacks on Saturday by 19-7- in the final on November 2.