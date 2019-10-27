Wales beaten by South Africa in thrilling World Cup clash

South Africa have denied Wales a semi final victory and a clash with England in a thrilling match at the Rugby World Cup in Japan.

The Springboks knocked out Wales for the second tournament in a row in a razor close game that saw the teams tied 16-16 with just over ten minutes to go.

But a penalty from South Africa with four minutes of play was enough to win the game and send Wales out of the tournament.

South Africa will now face England - who defeated the New Zealand All Blacks on Saturday by 19-7- in the final on November 2.