Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.
BREAKING NEWS

Japan

South Africa beats host nation Japan to make it to Rugby World Cup semi-finals

 Comments
By Euronews 
South Africa's Makazole Mapimpi celebrates with team mates scoring their third try
South Africa's Makazole Mapimpi celebrates with team mates scoring their third try -
Copyright
REUTERS/Issei Kato
Euronews logo
Text size Aa Aa

South Africa beat host nation Japan 20-3 to qualify for the Rugby World Cup semi-finals.

Japanese fans in Tokyo were visibly upset after they failed to make it to the semi-final round. Japan swept through the tournament, beating top contenders Ireland and Scotland and winning six consecutive rugby matches.

This was Japan's first quarter-final at a Rugby World Cup.

The South Africans led just 5-3 at halftime but scored three tries in total.

They will now face Wales in the semi-finals. Wales defeated France 20-19 on Sunday.