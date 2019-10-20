South Africa beat host nation Japan 20-3 to qualify for the Rugby World Cup semi-finals.
Japanese fans in Tokyo were visibly upset after they failed to make it to the semi-final round. Japan swept through the tournament, beating top contenders Ireland and Scotland and winning six consecutive rugby matches.
This was Japan's first quarter-final at a Rugby World Cup.
The South Africans led just 5-3 at halftime but scored three tries in total.
They will now face Wales in the semi-finals. Wales defeated France 20-19 on Sunday.