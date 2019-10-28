England and South Africa to contest Rugby World Cup final on Saturday

A relentless and deftly organised performance from England led to a thrilling win over New Zealand at the weekend, beating them 19-7 in a match that saw two English tries ruled out by the television match official (TMO).

It secured the northern hemisphere side a place in the final against South Africa after the Springboks narrowly squeezed past Wales 19-16.

Speaking after the game, England coach Eddie Jones had praise for their illustrious opponents.

"They won two World Cups in a row, they've got a great coach... great captain so we had to battle hard today. You always go in with an idea of how you want the game to be but it never goes exactly like that and you've got to give so much credit to New Zealand the way they kept fighting right to the end. We had to dig deep to win that game," he said.

Wales had a disappointing result after a game that was too close to call right up until the last few minutes, with South Africa sealing the win at the last.

Rassie Erasmus, South Africa’s coach, spoke abut the performances at a news conference afterwards.

"I've got so much respect for them and their coach, that I thought those last few minutes they might pull it through again, so I think a little bit of luck on our side. Proud of our guys, but also proud to win against a team like Wales, because they really are a class outfit," he said.

After the semi-finals, England and South Africa occupy the first and second spots in men's rugby's world rankings, as New Zealand drop to third.

The final between South Africa and England will take place this Saturday at 10 a.m. CET.

Watch a round-up chat of the action and a look ahead to Saturday in the player above.